Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 3 October 2016 09:55 CET

Columbus Crew manager Berhalter hails 'phenomenal' Ghana defender Harrison Afful


Columbus Crew manager Gregg Berhalter has heaped praise on Harrison Afful after the Ghanaian scored a stunner in his side's 3-0 win over David Accam over the weekend.

The Black Stars lateral defender fired home a missile in the 8th minute at the Mapfre Stadium before 20,000 home fans at Ohio.

The 30-year-old, who was unmarked, picked a loose pass in the middle, expressed himself with commanding flow before unleashing a missile from 30 yards and his effort sailed unstoppably into the visitors net.

And Crew manager Berhalter has hailed the right-back for his fabolous display.

'What I would say to you guys is: don't be surprised by anything Harrison [Afful] does. He's a phenomenal player,"he told the Club's official website.

'He's a real player. He showed it tonight. David Accam, in my opinion, is one of the better wide players in the league and he had to switch sides to be able to stay in the game.

'And a lot of that has to do with Harrison and how effective he is at one-v-one defending. And then attacking, he gets forward, he's relentless. Great shot, good pass, good dribbling. He has a lot of good qualities.

Afful has netted two goals so far in the Major League Soccer this season.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Financial miracles begin from the mind; not from the eyes.
By: DR AGYEI TAKYI
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img