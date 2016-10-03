Columbus Crew manager Berhalter hails 'phenomenal' Ghana defender Harrison Afful



Columbus Crew manager Gregg Berhalter has heaped praise on Harrison Afful after the Ghanaian scored a stunner in his side's 3-0 win over David Accam over the weekend.

The Black Stars lateral defender fired home a missile in the 8th minute at the Mapfre Stadium before 20,000 home fans at Ohio.

The 30-year-old, who was unmarked, picked a loose pass in the middle, expressed himself with commanding flow before unleashing a missile from 30 yards and his effort sailed unstoppably into the visitors net.

And Crew manager Berhalter has hailed the right-back for his fabolous display.

'What I would say to you guys is: don't be surprised by anything Harrison [Afful] does. He's a phenomenal player,"he told the Club's official website.

'He's a real player. He showed it tonight. David Accam, in my opinion, is one of the better wide players in the league and he had to switch sides to be able to stay in the game.

'And a lot of that has to do with Harrison and how effective he is at one-v-one defending. And then attacking, he gets forward, he's relentless. Great shot, good pass, good dribbling. He has a lot of good qualities.

Afful has netted two goals so far in the Major League Soccer this season.

