Dominic Oduro's solitary goal keeps Montreal Impact in contention for MLS play-off spot

Ghana striker Dominic Oduro scored in a second straight game as Montreal Impact beat Orlando City FC 1-0 on Sunday to move into fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

Oduro scored in the 56th minute when he used the outside of his right foot to beat goalkeeper Joe Bendik on a counter move.

It was his sixth goal in 21 appearances in the regular season.

Montreal have won two in a row and sits one point ahead of fifth-place D.C. United.

