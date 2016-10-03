RUSSIA 2018 QUALIFIER: Black Stars to arrive in Tamale on Tuesday

The Black Stars of Ghana are set to arrive in Tamale on Tuesday ahead of their 2018 World Cup group opener with the Cranes of Uganda.

The team will assemble on Monday in Accra where preparation will start with their first training session to be held at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The side will enplane to Tamale to continue with their preparation on Tuesday afternoon.

Coach Avram Grant invited 23 players for the clash with two local players; Inusah Musah of Hearts amd Emmanuel Ocran of Wa All Stars for observation.

This will be the third time the Black Stars will be playing in the Northern Regional capital Tamale after playing Guinea and Togo in the 2015 Afcon qualifiers.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com