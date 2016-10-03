RUSSIA 2018 QUALIFIER: Black Stars to start training in Accra on Monday

The Black Stars of Ghana will open their preparation for the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Uganda with their first training session in Accra this afternoon.

Head coach Avram Grant arrived in the country on Saturday night to start preparation for the game.

All but a few of players invited are said to have reported and will start the training at the Accra Sports Stadium at 15:00 GMT today.

Ghana are in a group with 1972 Africa champions Congo and seven times Afcon winners Egypt as well as Uganda.

The Cranes of Uganda commenced preparation for the game about two months ago for the clash.

Uganda continue to pose a threat to the Black Stars following their impressive qualifying campaign under Serbian trainer Micho.

Ghana will lock horns with the Cranes of Uganda on the 7th of October at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

