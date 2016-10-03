FEATURE: Blame Ghana and not the Black Maidens, Princesses or Queens

Indiscipline within our various national teams has always been as a result of unpaid bonuses and other entitlements.

The Black Stars disastrous campaign at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and the Black Princesses issues after the Japan 2014 Womens Under 20 World Cup serve as a case study for the nation in a bid to ensure that such conduct that can cause the nation global disgrace doesn't reoccur.

Undoubtedly blessed with immense football talents, Ghana will be represented again at both youth women's World Cups in Papua New Guinea and Jordan this year.

The Black Queens will also compete at the 2016 Africa Women's Championship in Cameroon later in November.

How does the nation curb what seems to have become a nemesis anytime Ghana plays at a major football tournament especially the World Cup?

As I type this piece, it will interest you to know that all these teams are being owed.

The Black Maidens left the country for pre-tournament camping at Amman, Jordan and already the situation was a bit problematic when eight players failed to make camp.

The players are yet to receive winning bonuses due them after impressively winning 10-0 on aggregate against Morocco earlier in March.

Sources close to the team indicate that the girls are worried but none among them has the guts to put her carrier on the line and speak up.

The Black Maidens kick started their campaign on Saturday, October 1, 2016 against Japan at the Prince Mohammed Stadium which ended up in a humiliating 5:0 drabbing, causing eyebrows being raised upon their preparation and not being able to have a taste of high profile friendly games before meeting the defending champions, Japan.

The female Under 20 team the Black Princesses qualified after a stellar performance which saw them beat Ethiopia and Equatorial Guinea 6:2 and 3:0 on aggregate respectively.

Head Coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani called up 25 local players and eight foreign-based players for camping to begin preparation for the World Cup which kicks off on the 13th of November in Papua New Guinea.

The 25 local players have currently opened camp at Prampram facing similar difficulties their younger sisters faced prior to their World Cup campaign.

Need I emphasize that no bonuses have been paid to the team after the qualifiers?

Goals from Priscilla Adubea(2) ,Samira Suleman(3) and Portia Boakye won both legs for Ghana 6:1 aggregate score over Tunisia to qualify Ghana for the Africa Women's Afcon 2016.

Black Queens whine over $17,000.00 unpaid bonuses gathered from their All Africa Games triumph at Maputo, Congo Brazaville and also their last two qualifying games to the 2016 African Women Cup of Nations.

These two victories are yet to be settled after the nation paid 6,000.00 US dollars out of the 23,000.00 US dollars.

Not to see a repeat of what happened a couple of years ago at Brazil and Japan 2014 world tournaments; these are the issues bundling around Ghana Women's football.

Is Ghana Really Taking The Women's National Teams Serious?

By: George Nitro Duah



For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com