Sports News | 3 October 2016 01:40 CET

Dutch-born Edwin Gyasi propels Aalesund to victory in Norway with lone strike

Dutch-born Ghanaian attacker Edwin Gyasi ensured Aalesund earned the maximum points after scoring the match-winner in their narrow 1-0 win over Odd in the Norwegian top-flight on Sunday.

The former FC Twente star struck in the 85th minute to win the game for Aalesund and hand them their fourth straight win in the league.

The 25-year-old has now scored 5 times in 23 appearances for Aalesund.

By: Bismark Omari Somuah
