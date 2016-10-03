Performance of Ghanaian players abroad: Black Stars trio Atsu, Afful & Tetteh GRAB goals, Adu, Karikari, Twumasi & TEN others on target plus Owusu-Abeyie assists and more

Black Stars trio Christian Atsu, Samuel Tetteh and Harrison Afful were among TEN Ghanaian scorers abroad over the weekend.

Atsu netted for Newcastle United in the English Championship while Harrison Afful scored from a fabulous golazo in the USA.

Samuel Tetteh and Ebenezer Assifuah scored a brace each for their clubs while Black Stars returnee Enock Adu Kofi scored for Malmo in Sweden.

Godsway Donyoh, Grejohn Kyei, Kwame Amponsah Karikari, Raman Chibsah and Jan Gyamerah all got on target for their respective clubs abroad over the weekend.

And, Dutch-born Ghanaian striker Johnathan Opoku Agyemang scored for Venlo in the Dutch second-tier league. Patrick Twumasi scored a brace while Edwin Gyasi, Emmanuel Banahene, Ebenezer Ofori and Ibrahim Arafat all scored for their respective clubs while Quincy Owusu-Abeyie assisted a goal for NEC in Holland.

GHANAsoccernet.com's El Akyereko has a comprehensive wrap on how Ghanaian stars performed abroad over the weekend ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

ENGLAND

Leicester City shared the spoils with Southampton after drawing 0-0 at the King Power Stadium on Sunday. Ghana midfielder Daniel Amartey played the full 90 minutes for the Foxes but attacker Jeffrey Schlupp was unused.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah lost his place in the Manchester United team team as they drew 1-1 with Stoke City at the Old Trafford.

Queens Park Rangers defeated Fulham 2-1 at the Craven Cottage. Belgian-born Ghanaian Denis Odoi was in full time action for Fulham.

Elvis Manu was unused by Brighton and Hove Albion who won 2-1 against Sheffield Wednesday.

Both Jordan Ayew and Albert Adomah played the full 90 minutes for Aston Villa as they suffered a 2-0 loss at Preston North End on Saturday.

Christian Atsu fired Newcastle United to a 1-0 win over Rotherdam United. The Chelsea loanee netted a fabulous finish in the 41st minute.

English-born Andy Yiadom played in lateral defence for Barnsley in their 2-1 loss against Leeds United.

In the League One, Coventry City posted a 2-0 win over Port Vale. Ghanaian striker Daniel Agyei assisted the second goal for City while former Arsenal youth team keeper Corey Addai sat on their bench. Injured Enoch Ebo Andoh was not in the Vale team for the game.

Tariqe Fosu played 63 minutes for Colchester United in their 2-0 away loss at Carlisle United.

Nana Kyei was not in the Barnet team that drew 0-0 with Leyton Orient.

GERMANY

Baba Rahman was handed the last four minutes of regulation time action by Schalke 04 who bagged their first league win by demolishing Borussia M'gladbach 4-0. Youngster Bernard Tekpetey could not make the Schalke squad for the game.

Young midfielder Gideon Jung was dropped to the Hamburg bench as they lost 2-0 at Hertha Berlin.

Defender Daniel Opare could not make the Ausgburg squad that suffered a 2-1 loss at Red Bull Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Friday. The former Real Madrid Castilla player has not featured for Augsburg since the start of the season.

Former Stuttgart youth team player Erich Berko was introduced in the second-half by Dynamo Dresden who lost 2-0 against Sandhausen.

Ghanaian defender Joseph Baffo starred in defence for Eintracht Braunschweig who held Heidenheim to a 1-1 draw. Ghana youth midfielder David Atanga was not in the Heidenheim squad for the game. Philemon Ofosu-Ayeh missed the game with injury.

Christopher Avevor warmed the bench for St Pauli in their 2-0 away loss at Hannover 96.

German-born Ghanaian defender Jan Gyamerah came off the bench to score in the 70th minute for VfL Bochum in their 4-2 away triumph over Erzgebirge Aue.

Defender Kwame Kusi was substituted after the break while he was in action for Fortuna Koln in their 1-1 draw with Hallescher FC.

Meanwhile youngster Manfred Osei-Kwadwo lasted 87 minutes for Sonnenhof who travelled to beat Zwickau 2-0 on Friday.

Still in the third-tier league, Okyere Kwasi Wriedt lasted the entire period of Osnabruck in their 2-1 home loss against Jahn Regensburg.

Evans Owusu Nyarko was not part of the Holstein Kiel side that lost 1-0 at Magdeburg.

Anton Donkor came off the bench to play for Wolfsburg II in their 2-1 loss at LSK Hansa but Kentu Badu was unused by Wolfsburg.

Francis Kwame Adomah played at the heart of defence for Teutonia as they hammered Nottingen 4-0.

Prince Owusu played the last 8 minutes for Stuttgart II in their 1-0 home loss against Elversberg.

SCOTLAND

Heart of Midlothian were happy campers with a 3-0 win over Motherwell in the Premiership. Former Ajax Amsterdam academy graduate Prince Buaben Abankwa came off the bench in the 81st minute to feature for the victors.

Former Leicester City attacker Joe Dodoo came off the bench in the 62nd minute to play for Rangers in their 2-0 win over Partisk Thistle. Abdul Osman played the entire game for Thistle.

AUSTRIA

In the Bundesliga, attacker Kevin Luckassen was introduced in the second-half by St Polten who lost 2-1 at Austria Wien. Ghanaian defender Kadri Mohammed could not make the Austria Wien squad for the game.

Samuel Tetteh scored a brace for Liefering in their 3-3 draw with LASK Linz in the second-tier league on Friday. The double has taken his season tally to 7 goals. While he was scoring his Ghanaian compatriots Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Gideon Mensah both started for Liefering. Meanwhile their former WAFA team-mate Kennedy Boateng was unused by Linz.

Striker Raphael Dwamena fired blank as he played the entire 90 minutes for Austria Lustenau in their 1-1 stalemate with Floridsdorfer AC on Friday.

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Kevin Tano lasted 72 minutes for relegation-trapped Horn who slipped to a 1-0 loss at Kapfenberger SV.

BULGARIA

Ghanaian midfielder Carlos Ohene was booked in the 45th minute and played the entire game for Beroe who lost 1-0 against Cherno More.

DENMARK

Former Brescia starlet Mase Nana Addo Welbeck played full throttle for BK Odense and helped them to a deserving 2-1 win over AGF. He was booked in the 15th minute.

Godsway Donyoh perpetuated his scoring run by netting the opener for NordsjÃ¦lland in their 2-2 draw with Silkeborg in the Danish top-flight. The former Manchester City starlet along with countrymen Divine Naah and Ernest Asante were all substituted in the second-half after they started for the travellers. Former Ghana U20 midfielder Ibrahim Moro also started for Silkeborg.

Horsens recorded a 1-0 win over Esbjerg on Saturday. Ghanaian midfielder Joseph Mensah not in the Horsens squad but Danish-born Kevin Mensah played the entire game for the visitors who lost.

Danish-born Danny Amankwaa was unused by FC Copenhagen in their 0-0 draw with Viborg in the Superliga on Sunday.

FINLAND

HJK Helsinki saw their lead at the top of the table slashed to a point after losing 2-1 at HIFK on Friday. Former Schalke 04 midfielder Anthony Annan played full time and was booked in the 72nd minute but former Inter Allies youngster Evans Mensah came off the bench in the 81st minute to play for HJK.

Striker Solomon Duah scored a 11th minute opener for Inter Turku in their 2-0 win over KuPS.

Midfielder Reuben Aryana played 60 minutes for Ilves in their 0-0 draw with Lahti.

Former Ghana U20 striker Ransford Osei came off the bench in the 85th minute to play for RoPS in their 1-0 loss at VPS.

FRANCE

Mario Balotelli scored the winner for OGC Nice as they posted a 2-1 win over Lorient. Ghana striker Abdul Majeed Waris came off the bench in the 72nd minute to play for Lorient.

French-born Ghanaian striker Grejohn Kyei scored the third goal for his Stade Reims side as they coasted to a 3-0 win over Auxierre in the Ligue 2 on Friday. The 21-year-old was introduced in the 73rd minute and he managed to score.

Elsewhere 2015 Ghana U20 defender Emmanuel Ntim was booked in the 53rd minute and lasted the entire period of the game for Valenciennes who won 4-2 against nine-man Strasbourg.

ITALY

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu played 78 minutes for Udinese who were mauled 3-0 by Lazio.

Injured Kwadwo Asamoah watched from the screens as his Juventus side battered Empoli 3-0.

Genoa claimed a 1-0 win over nine-man Bologna on Sunday. Isaac Cofie and Godfred Donsah sat on the Genoa and Bologna benches respectively.

AC Milan claimed a sweaty 4-3 win over Sassuolo at the San Siro. While midfielder Alfred Duncan missed the game with suspension, Ghanaian starlet Claud Adjapong started and played 78 minutes for Sassuolo.

Afriyie Acquah played the full throttle for Torino and helped them to a 2-1 win over Fiorentina.

Former AC Milan forward Kingsley Boateng was brought on in the 66th minute by Bari who earned a 1-1 draw at Brescia.

Former Sassuolo midfielder Yussif Raman Chibsah scored the only goal for Benevento as they won 1-0 over Novara. Inter Milan loanee Bright Gyamfi watched the game from the home side's bench.

Avellino won 3-2 against Pro Vercelli. Isaac Donkor was unused but Patrick Asmah played the full 90 minutes for Avellino.

Masahudu Alhassan was not part of the Perugia side that won 2-1 at Frosinone.

Midfielder Moses Odjer played the full 90 minutes for Salernitana and helped them to a 3-2 win over SPAL.

In the third-tier league former Fiorentina midfielder Daniel Kofi Agyei was not in the Ancona side that drew 0-0 with Santarcangelo.

NETHERLANDS

Former Arsenal attacker Quincy Owusu-Abeyie climbed off the bench to assist the match-winner for NEC Nijmegen in their 1-0 win over Roda JC. German-born Ghanaian Reagy Ofosu played the full 90 minutes for NEC.

Derrick Luckassen was booked in the 43rd minute and played the full 90 minutes for AZ Alkmaar in their 1-1 draw with Sparta Rotterdam.

Manchester City loanee Yaw Yeboah lasted 86 minutes for FC Twente who managed a 1-1 draw at Heracles Almelo.

Kumasi-born Portugal youth international Asumah Abubakar warmed the bench for Willem II who lost 2-0 against leaders Feyenoord Rotterdam.

Former Ajax Amsterdam youth team defender Leeroy Owusu watched from the bench as his Excelsior Rotterdam side were beaten 3-0 by Go Ahead Eagles.

Dutch-born Ghanaian Johnathan Opoku Agyemang scored for VVV-Venlo in their 3-0 win over Achilles '29 on Friday night.

Attacker Raymond Gyasi was not included in the FC Cambuur side that suffered a 2-1 loss at MVV.

Amsterdam-born Ghanaian defender Terry Lartey Sanniez was in full time action for Ajax II when they lost 2-1 against FC Eindhoven.

Ghanaian pair of Rodney Antwi and Myenty Abena were both introduced in the second-half by FC Utrecht II who won 1-0 over Helmond Sport.

Manchester City loanee Thomas Agyepong was brought on in the 63rd minute by NAC Breda who lost 2-1 against Volendam.

Fred Benson played the full 90 minutes for RKC Waalwijk in their 1-1 draw with leaders PSV II.

In the third-tier league, 30-year-old defender Carlos Opoku scored an 82nd minute consolation goal for Koninklijke HFC as they lost 3-1 against GVVV.

NORWAY

Stromsgodset were hammered 4-2 by Bodo / Glimt on Friday. Ghanaian duo Mohammed Abu and Bismark Adjei-Boateng were in action for Godset but youngster Abdul-Basit Agouda was not included in their squad for the game.

Lillestrom enhanced their survival chances after beating Stabaek 2-1 at their own backyard. Former Ghana defender Francis Dickoh warmed the bench for LillestrÃ¸m but Shadrach Eghan was not in the Stabaek squad for the game.

Both Gilbert Koomson and Mahatma Otoo were involved in Sogndal IF's 0-0 draw with ten-man Brann at their favourite Fosshaugane Campus.

Edwin Gyasi scored the only goal of the game for Aalesund who won 1-0 against Odd.

Adam Kwarasey manned the post for Rosenborg BK in their 3-0 win over Valerenga. Ghanaian youngster Ernest Agyiri was unused the by losers.

Dennis Antwi was not in the IK Start side that lost 2-0 at Viking.

POLAND

Midfielder Aziz Tetteh lasted the entire regulation period for Lech Poznan in their 2-1 away win over Gornik Leczna.

19-year-old Sadam Sulley was not part of the Legia Warsaw side that defeated Lechia GdaÅ„sk 3-0.

PORTUGAL

Tondela managed a slender 2-1 win over Pacos de Ferreira. Ghana youth attacker Osei Barnes played the entire game for the vanquished Ferreira.

Alhassan Wakaso was booked in the 66th minute and played the full 90 minutes for Rio Ave in their 2-1 home loss against Estoril.

Bernard Mensah played the entire second-half for Vitoria Guimaraes in their 3-3 draw with Sporting Lisbon.

Emmanuel Boateng came off the bench in the second-half to play for Moreirense in their 2-0 defeat against Boavista.

In the second-tier league, former FC Porto youngster Lumor Agbenyenu played 64 minutes for Portimonense in their 3-2 win over FamalicÃ£o.

Ernest Ohemeng was in full time action for Academica Coimbra when they won 2-1 against Fafe.

SWEDEN

Ghana youth defender Joseph Aidoo was replaced in the 93rd minute as he excelled in defence for Hammarby in their 1-0 away win over Helsingborg IF.

Ebenezer Ofori scored in the 57th minute for AIK who won 6-0 against Norrkoping on Sunday. Defender Patrick Kpozo played for AIK.

Former Heart of Lions midfielder Kwame Bonsu was in action for Gefle IF who drew 2-2 with Elfsborg.

Prosper Kasim and Saban Lawson were in the IFK GÃ¶teborg team that lost 4-2 against Kalmar.

Ghana midfielder Enock Adu Kofi scored the opener for Malmo FF in their 4-2 win over BK Hacken. Pair Baba Mensah and Mohammed Abubakari were in action for Hacken but Nasiru Mohammed was not in the Hacken squad for the game.

Sam Mensah watched from the Ã–stersunds FK bench as they consigned Falkenberg to a 6-1 defeat. But former Right to Dream Academy graduate Enock Kwakwa featured for Falkenberg.

Kingsley Sarfo played for Sirius in their 2-0 away win over Trelleborg.

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Yussif Chibsah was introduced in the second-half by Ljungskile who won 2-0 against Varnamo.

SPAIN

Kevin-Prince Boateng returned from suspension to play the entire game for Las Palmas in their 2-2 draw with Osasuna on Saturday.

Inaki Williams suffered an injury and was replaced in the 44th minute as his Athletic Club side lost 2-1 at Malaga.

Goalkeeper Razak Brimah warmed the bench for Cordoba in their 1-0 win over Real Zaragona on Saturday.

In the third-tier league Stephen Kwabena Hammond played the entire game for Real Mallorca II in their 0-0 draw with Sabadell. Iddrisu Mohammed was unused.

Granda II slipped to a 2-1 loss against Real Murcia.Clifford Aboagye played for Granada II.

ROMANIA

Sulley Muniru was booked in the 91st minute and played the entire game for Steaua Bucuresti in their 2-1 win over CS U Craiova.

BELGIUM

Midfielder Bennard Kumordzi was introduced in the 79th minute by Genk who won 2-1 against KV Mechelen.

Anderlecht nicked a 1-0 win over Standard Liege on Sunday. Winger Frank Acheampong played the entire game for Anderlecht but Dennis Appiah and Emmanuel Sowah were not included in the Anderlecht squad for the game.

Nana Akwasi Asare featured the entire 90 minutes for Gent in their 1-0 away loss against Club Brugge.

Eric Ocansey was not in the AS Eupen side that suffered a humiliating 4-1 home loss against Royal Excel Mouscron.

Both Elton Acolatse and Mitch Apau played for Westerlo in their 1-0 win over Waasland-Beveren. Nana Opoku Ampomah was not in the Beveren squad for the game.

Former Liberty Professionals starlet Eugene Ansah was not part of the Lokeren squad that beat Kortrijk 2-1.

In the second-tier league, striker William Owusu was not involved in FC Antwerp's 2-1 win over Cercle Brugge on Saturday.

Issahaku Yakubu played for Lierse SK in their 2-0 home loss against SV Roeselare.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Striker Benjamin Tetteh was unused by Slovacko who won 1-0 at PÅ™Ã­bram on Saturday evening.

BULGARIA

Attacker Francis Narh was in action for Levski Sofia who silenced Dunav 2010 by beating them 2-0.

CROATIA

Former Inter Milan attacker Said Ahmed Said played for Hajduk Split as they earned a point at Dinamo Zagreb after holding them to a 0-0 draw.

ESTONIA

Ghanaian pair of Haminu Dramani and Michael Ofosu-Appiah featured for Infonet when they drew 2-2 with Levadia on Saturday.

GREECE

Larissa earned a vital away point after holding Levadiakos to a 1-1 draw. Ghanaian Owusu-Ansah Kontor played the entire 90 minutes for Larissa.

Wakaso Mubarak was not part of Panathinaikos side that won 3-0 against Asteras Tripolis.

Mark Asigba was unused by Veria in their 0-0 draw with PAOK on Sunday.

RUSSIA

Black Stars defender Jonathan Mensah played the entire game for Anzhi in their 2-1 away loss against Krylya Sovetov. Midfielder Rabiu Mohammed missed the game with injury.

Emmanuel Frimpong started the game for Arsenal Tula in their 1-1 draw at Lokomotiv Moscow. Awal Mohammed and Richmond Nketia could not make the Tula first team grades.

SWITZERLAND

Former Ghana U20 attacker Ebenezer Assifuah climbed off the bench to score a brace for FC Sion as they mauled FC Vaduz 5-2. Ishmael Yartey was out of the FC Sion squad for the game.

UKRAINE

Striker Kwame Karikari scored the opener for Stal Kamianske who lost 2-1 against Chornomorets.

KAZAKHSTAN

Striker Patrick Twumasi scored a brace for FC Astana and helped them to a 3-0 win over Okzhetpes in the Championship play-offs.

USA

Kumasi-born defender Joshua Yaro suffered an injury and replaced in the 31st minute while in action for Philadelphia Union in their 3-2 loss at New York Red Bulls. America-born Charles Sapong was in full time action for the Union.

Lloyd Sam assisted the match winner for DC United as they posted a 2-1 win over Toronto FC. Patrick Nyarko came off the bench in the 68th minute to play for United.

Harrison Afful scored a stunning volley for Columbus Crew as they brush aside Chicago Fire 3-0 on Saturday night. Ghana attacker David Accam and Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Johan Kappelhof played the entire 90 minutes for Fire.

Emmanuel Boateng replaced England legend Steven Gerrard in the second-half of LA Galaxy's 1-0 loss against FC Dallas.

Kofi Sardokie played for San Jose Earthquakes and helped them to a 2-1 win over Real Salte Lake.

In the second-tier league, Kwadwo Poku played 87 minutes for Miami FC in their 1-1 draw with Tampa Bay Rowdies.

BELARUS

Striker Joel Fameyeh was in action for Dinamo Brest who lost 2-1 against Shakhtyor. Dickson Afoakwa and Latif Amadu were in the Brest squad for the game.

TURKEY

Alanyaspor suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat at the hands of Istanbul. There was neither Isaac Sackey nor Nuru Sulley was not in the Alanyaspor squad while defender Joseph Attamah could also not make the Istanbul squad for the game.

In the second-tier league, Ghana defender Jerry Akaminko played the full 90 for EskiÅŸehirspor as they drew 1-1 with Boluspor.

EGYPT

Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Banahene scored the equaliser for Ismaily who earned a point at El Geish after drawing 1-1. Former Hearts of Oak player Torric Jebrin played for Ismaily.

By El Akyereko

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com