Sports News | 3 October 2016 00:55 CET

Ghanaian starlet Ibrahim Arafat scores fabulous finish for Krsko in Slovenian top-flight

Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Arafat Mensah netted the consolation goal for Krsko as they slipped to a 2-1 loss in the Slovenian top-flight league on Sunday.

The 21-year-old prodigious attacking midfielder struck the leveller for Krsko 68th minute but his side lost the clash.

After falling behind due to an own-goal scored by his team-mate, Arafat rose to the occasion to hand his side a lifeline.

The goal is his second for Krsko since arriving in the Slovenian top-flight.

Sports News

