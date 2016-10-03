2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Uganda name 19-man squad for Ghana clash

Uganda coach Milutin Sredojevic has named his final 19-man squad that will play Ghana on Friday 7th October in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia qualifier in Tamale.

The team left Uganda aboard Ethiopian Airlines tonight to Togo, where they will play Ghana's close neighbours in a friendly international on Tuesday

The team leaves in a buoyant mood after FUFA received UGX 660M from H.E. The President of the Republic of Uganda General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni towards preparations of the game against Ghana.

Defenders

Wadada Nicholas, Iguma Denis, Isinde Isaac, Juuko Murushid, Ochaya Joseph, Walusimbi Godfrey

Midfielders

Waswa Hassan, Kizito Geoffrey, Aucho Khalid, Mawejje Tony, Oloya Moses

Attackers

Kizito Luwagga W., Miya Farouk, Massa Geoffrey, Kiiza Khamis, Sentamu Yunus

