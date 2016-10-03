Black Starlets qualify for Africa U-17 Championship at the expense of Cote d'Ivoire

Black Starlets held their Ivorian counterparts to a goalless draw to book a place in the 2017 Africa U-17 Championship 1-3 on aggregate.

Coach Paa Kwesi Fabien mapped up defensive tactics to frustrate the hosts and in the end walked away with a point.

Ghana, who were banned last two years for fielding an unqualified player will this time around be in Madagascar in their quest to qualify for the FIFA World Cup at this level.

Black Starlets who are two times champions of Africa last participated in the World Cup in 2007 in Korea.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh