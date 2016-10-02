Yaw Yeboah inspires FC Twente to a 1-1 draw at Heracles; wins player of the match

Ghana youth star Yaw Yeboah inspired FC Twente to pick a point at Heracles after guiding them to a pulsating 1-1 draw, emerging the player of the match in the process.

FC Twente broke the virginity of the game with five minutes to end the first half through Polish international Mateusz Klich from the spot before the homes side equalled the scoring through Samuel Armenteros two minutes later.

Yaw Yeboah who created the FC Twente penalty picked the ball from the left side of the Heracles defence, dribbled his marker but was fold in front of the eighteen box.

FC Twente effected the free kick which hit the hand of a Heracles defender given FC Twente the penalty.

The Ghanaian relentlessly kept the Heracles defender's on their toes as he boiled their eighteen area for most part of the season on half.

The in-form FC Twente loanee has been in tremendous form since joining the side at the beginning of the European season, earning his maiden call up into the Black Stars.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

