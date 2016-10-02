Serie A Update: Higuain Seals Juve Win, Napoli Lose

Juventus ensured they would end the weekend in first place in Serie A with a convincing 3-0 victory at Empoli.

Juve’s victory was secured in the space of five second-half minutes, when one goal from Paulo Dybala and two more from the £78 million Gonzalo Higuain built a commanding lead.

Andrea Petagna ended Napoli’s unbeaten start to the Serie A season by firing Atalanta to a 1-0 win .

Four wins and two draws from six games had kept the southerners within touching distance of leaders Juventus, but they are now four points off the pace after losing at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia.

Former AC Milan striker Petagna needed only nine minutes to strike the blow to which Napoli would fail to respond.

Giovanni Simeone continues to make an impact in his maiden Serie A season after scoring the only goal as Genoa beat Bologna 1-0 .

Cagliari handed out another Serie A defeat to Crotone with a 2-1 victory against the basement club at Stadio Sant’Elia.

Defeat means Crotone have failed to win any of their seven top-flight matches since gaining promotion and they have only picked up a solitary point in the process.

Bruno Fernandes scored a last-gasp equaliser for Sampdoria to earn a 1-1 draw with 10-man Palermo at Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

Ilija Nestorovski showed composure to slot into the bottom corner to give Palermo the lead on 60 minutes only for Fernandes to clinch a point.

