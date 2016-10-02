La Liga Update: Real Miss Chance To Top The Table

Real Madrid missed the chance to move back to the top of the Primera Division table as they drew 1-1 at home to Eibar.

Atletico Madrid had leapfrogged their rivals earlier on Sunday, but Real were unable to move two points back in front of them and needed a Gareth Bale equaliser to earn them the draw.

Eibar took only six minutes to open the scoring, with Fran Rico heading home an Ander Capa delivery to stun the home crowd, but Real levelled in the 17th minute when Bale headed Cristiano Ronaldo’s cross beyond Asier Riesgo.

Bale and Ronaldo spurned chances after the break as Eibar held on for a point.

Atletico Madrid beat Valencia 2-0 at the Mestella despite an outstanding performance by home goalkeeper Diego Alves.

Alves, La Liga’s record penalty-saver, stopped another two spot-kicks as he denied Antoine Griezmann and Gabi, also making a string of other good saves.

But the Brazil international was beaten when Griezmann made the breakthrough in the second half, and Kevin Gameiro put Atleti’s win beyond doubt in stoppage time.

-espnfc