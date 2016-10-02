Prem Update: Superb Tottenham Defeat Man City, Arsenal Win Late At Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur inflicted a first defeat on Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City as they outplayed their opponents at White Hart Lane to earn a superb 2-0 victory and go second in the table.

Leaders City were undefeated in 11 games, and had won all six of their matches in the Premier League under Guardiola, but they were in big trouble by half-time as an own goal from Aleksandar Kolarov and a Dele Alli strike had Spurs firmly in control.

Spurs made their intent clear as Son Heung-Min fired a shot just wide with less than a minute played, and they should have had a third goal when Erik Lamela saw his penalty saved by Claudio Bravo after Alli was brought down by Fernandinho.

The closest City came was when Fernandinho played Aguero through but Hugo Lloris diverted the ball onto the woodwork.

Laurent Koscielny scored a stoppage-time winner as Arsenal beat Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor.

With seconds of the game remaining, a corner bounced off defender Laurent Koscielny — with Burnley appealing that the ball had hit his arm — and went in at the far post after Theo Walcott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had got touches.

Both sides had come close in the final quarter of an hour, with the Gunners’ Alexis Sanchez striking the outside of a post and Michael Keane smacking a header off the Arsenal bar.

Arsenal had the first chance to break through in what turned out to be a low-key first half, with an angled low shot from Sanchez rolling wide early on, before home striker Sam Vokes powered a header wide from a great poisition.

Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen scored a late equaliser to earn his side a 1-1 draw at Manchester United .

The Potters were grateful for an outstanding performance by on-loan goalkeeper Lee Grant, who set the tone for his afternoon in the opening moments when he denied Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

But the home side made the breakthrough after 71 minutes when substitute Anthony Martial picked up possession inside the area and curled a fine finish past Grant.

Stoke snatched a point with eight minutes remaining when United goalkeeper David De Gea fumbled a save, with Jonathan Walters forcing the rebound against the bar before Allen arrived to smash home from close range.

Champions Leicester City ‘s underwhelming start to the league season continued as they were held to a 0-0 home draw by Southampton .

The Saints, who won at West Ham last weekend, will feel they could have taken another three-point haul on the road with Charlie Austin hitting the post and chipping an effort too close to the goalkeeper before James Ward-Prowse missed a good late opportunity.

Leicester saw shots by Jamie Vardy and Islam Slimani blocked at the end of a low-key first half, with Shinji Okazaki coming agonsingly close when his angled header bounced just wide after the break.

