Ghanaian goalkeeper Nana Bonsu mans post as Enugu Rangers win Nigerian Premier League on final day

Ghanaian goalkeeper Nana Bonsu helped Enugu Rangers to win their first Nigerian Premier League title in 32 years on Sunday on the final day with a 4-0 win over El Kameni.

He played the entire duration with Chisom Egbuchulam bagging a hat-trick.

Bonsu moved to neighbouring Nigeria after leaving AshantiGold following accusations he took bribe against Asante Kotoko in a Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Cup.

The former Ghana U17 international was first choice for the Flying Antelopes.

Enugu Rangers International finished on 63 points from 36 matches, three points ahead of runners-up Rivers United.

Both teams will represent Nigeria in next year's CAF Champions League, while third-placed Wikki Tourists, who defeated Sunshine Stars 2-0, will feature in the CAF confederation Cup.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com