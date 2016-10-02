Steaua Bucuresti coach Laurentiu Reghecampf unimpressed with Muniru Sulley despite scoring in Europa League

Steaua Bucuresti coach Laurentiu Reghecampf was not impressed with Muniru Sulley despite the midfielder scoring in their 1-1 draw with Villarreal in the Europa League last Thursday.

Although the Ghanaian midfielder has been praised by fans for earning a point for the current Romanian league leaders.

Reghecampf would have love if the player did not score in the match but played compact in midfield.

"I wished Muniru did not score. I would like to see Muniru play more sparkling in midfield-recovered many balls and made many positive movements. He gave balls away often,'' Reghecampf said.

''He lost the ball very often. Muniru is a young player, a player that has a very energy. He is a very good player. He can grow more and we can help."

