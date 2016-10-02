Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 2 October 2016 19:40 CET

Asamoah Gyan assures Ghanaian on World Cup qualification, wants focus

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan is confident of a fourth successive FIFA World Cup finals berth.

The Black Stars start their Group stage qualifiers on Friday at the Tamale Stadium against Uganda.

They will also play Egypt and Congo in Group E to fight for one of the five slots for Africa to Russia.

''I feel happy playing for the national team. There is a task to be accomplished and I am ever willing to help out and do my best to see Ghana qualify for yet another World Cup,'' Gyan told Gulf News after scoring a last-gasp goal in Al Ahli's 3-2 win against neighbours Al Shabab in their preliminary round Arabian Gulf Cup match late on Thursday.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

