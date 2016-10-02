Newcastle star Christian Atsu hopes wonder goal will erase close-range miss at QPR

Christian Atsu hopes his wonder strike which secured the points for Newcastle in the 1-0 win at Rotherham to erase memories of his close-range miss at Queens Park Rangers.

After receiving a pass from Jonjo Shelvey, the Ghanaian faked to go on the outside before cutting back on to his favoured left foot.

Atsu curled a brilliant effort into the far corner past Lee Camp's out-stretched arm to hand United the lead.

''I am happy to get my first goal,'' Atsu told the Chronicle. ''I wanted to get off the mark.

''Of course, I wanted to score against Queens Park Rangers but could only hit the bar after getting a great chance.''

The Ghana international will head for Friday's 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uganda in high spirits.

