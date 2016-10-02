Unhappy Nyantakyi replies Nii Lante Vanderpuye 'NPP' jibe

Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi has delivered a scathing riposte to the country's youth and sports minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye following his labelling by the latter as a member of the government's main opposition party, the NPP.

Vanderpuye, who has a fractious relationship with the GFA, at least in the eyes of the public, had described Nyantakyi as the "NPP Obama" in a previously leaked chat on the WhatsApp social network.

Nyantaki, who was elected into the Fifa Council on Thursday in Cairo and on his return Ghana, attempted to set the records straight.

"I have been made aware of a conversation he made on a platform for some members of the ruling NDC party. He described me on that platform as the NPP Obama which means I am a key member of the opposition party," the FA boss wrote on the Football Africa Arena platform on WhatsApp.

"Such statements are calculated to draw the ire of NDC against me in a country where many people take political affiliation seriously. "Let me state that I am not into politics and I do not belong to any political party. I have served all parties with honesty, respect and worked with everyone with the sole aim of furthering the cause of my country Ghana through football and make it the best."

Nyantakyi also wondered why the minister was always attacking the GFA in public, saying that their private relationship was much less frosty. The 47-year-old administrator however left the door open for the improvement of relations between both bodies.

"We have a cordial relationship with the Minister when we meet him but his public utterances paint a different picture," Nyantakyi noted.

"I have counted over 30 radio and television interviews he has done solely attacking the GFA, our national team coach Avram Grant, players of the Black Stars and our league without even appraising himself with the situation on the ground before making his conclusions.

"We have heard of major football policy decisions on radio without him informing us or consulting us. We hear about some of these policies through his radio or television interviews. I do not think this is the best approach.

"We are very open to the minister and we are always open and available to answer to his concerns anytime he wants. His utterances on radio has led many to believe that perhaps he has personal score to settle with people in football," Nyantakyi explained.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Gary Al-Smith