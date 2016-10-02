Tottenham stun Man City, end Citizens' six game winning streak

Tottenham Hotspur produced the best Premier League performance of the season so far as they inflicted Manchester City’s first defeat of the campaign – and a first loss under new manager Pep Guardiola in 12 games – to show that they are genuine title contenders.

Spurs took the points through an Aleksandar Kolarov own goal, a strike from the superb Dele Alli and could even afford to miss a second-half penalty as they profited from their extraordinary work-rate and pressed City relentlessly even more successfully than Celtic had done in the midweek Champions League draw. Guardiola has to find a way to deal with this.

The defeat brings to an end City’s run of six successive league victories and although they still remain top other teams have now bunched up behind them. It also leaves Spurs as the only unbeaten team in the Premier League.

They deserved this win.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Gary Al-Smith