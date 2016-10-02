Stoke City hold Manchester United after late De Gea howler

Joe Allen capitalised on a rare David de Gea error to cancel out Anthony Martial’s opener and give Stoke a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

United were unsurprisingly unchanged from their last Premier League outing, the comprehensive 4-1 Premier League thrashing of champions Leicester City, meaning Wayne Rooney was once again amongst the substitutes.

Jose Mourinho’s continued demotion of his captain appeared a fully justified decision as the hosts peppered the Stoke goal. However, with Lee Grant in inspired form, United failed to force the breakthrough their utter dominance deserved.

United boss Mourinho turned to his bench in search of inspiration, and sent on Rooney and Martial with 67 minutes gone and it was the Frenchman who produced a key intervention just two minutes later, when he curled a devilish effort beyond the grasp of Grant.

United could – and probably should – have added to their advantage before Stoke made them pay with 82 minutes gone when Allen capitalised on De Gea's fumble to snatch a point for the Potters.