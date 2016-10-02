Uganda name crack final squad to face Ghana in 2018 World Cup qualifier

Uganda coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojovic has released his final squad dominated by his top players to face Ghana in Friday's 2018 World Cup qualifier in Tamale.

The 19-man squad, which includes top rated South Africa-based top goalkeeper Dennis Onyango, will leave Kampala for Togo on Sunday night.

Also included is Yunnus Ssentum, who missed the historic Uganda clash with Comoros which secured the Cranes qualification to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 1978.

Other key players in the team are former Kotoko defender Joseph Ochaya, Khalid Aucho, Geoffrey Massa and Farouk Miya and Khamis Kiiza.

The Cranes are travelling to Lome for Tuesday's friendly against Togo and a pre-match training camp in the Togolese capital.

The team will then cross over to Ghana for their opening 2018 Russia World Cup qualifiers tie against the Black Stars in Tamale on October 8.

Excluded from the squad is striker Emmanuel Okwi, who the Serbian coach dropped because of lack of playing time at club level.

Also excluded from the squad are Erissa Ssekisambu, Lubega Idrissa and Toha Rashid.

Uganda face Ghana in their opening group match in the qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS

1/ONYANGO DENIS

2/JAMAL SALIM MAGOLA

3/ OCHAN BENJAMIN

DEFENDERS

4/ WADADA NICHOLAS

5/IGUMA DENIS

6 / ISINDE ISAAC

7/JUUKO MURUSHID

8/OCHAYA JOSEPH

9/ WALUSIMBI GODFREY

MIDFIELDERS

10/WASWA HASSAN

11/KIZITO GEOFFREY

12/AUCHO KHALID

13/MAWEJJE TONY

14/OLOYA MOSES

ATTACKERS

15/KIZITO LUWAGGA W.

16/MIYA FAROUK

17/MASSA GEOFFREY

18/KIIZA KHAMIS

19/SENTAMU YUNUS



