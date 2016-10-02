Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 2 October 2016 15:55 CET

Asamoah Gyan arrives in Ghana for Uganda World Cup qualifier

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan was the first to arrive in the country for Friday's 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uganda in Tamale.

The 30-year-old has peaked at the right time after he grabbed a sensational brace for Al Ahli in their 3-2 win over Al Shabab in the UAE League Cup on Thursday.

Gyan, on loan from Shanghai SIPG, has netted four goals so far despite not operating at full fitness level.

He missed the team's last two matches- against Rwanda in the final 2017 AFCON qualifier and the friendly at Russia.

Gyan is Ghana's all-time leading scorer with 48 goals in over 90 appearances.

