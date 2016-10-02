Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 2 October 2016 15:10 CET

Youngster Mawuli Eklu scores brace for SPAL Ferrera in Primavera League

Youngster Shaka Mawuli Eklu was twice on target as SPAL Ferrera's 5-0 win over AC Milan in Group A of the Primavera championship.

Eklu was the star-man in the unexpected result, after scoring the second in the 11th minute and the 5th in the 90th minute.

The Serie B side SPAL Ferrera had included him, 18, in the senior squad's pre-season training tour.

The highly rated teenager is expected to break into the senior team shortly.

Eklu was scouted by ArthurLegacy Sports three years ago and sent to Italy for development.

Friendship and Marriage are 2 different things, 1 is a pleasure, and the other is a responsibility
By: aloaso
