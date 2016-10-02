2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier: Black Stars players to start arriving tonight for Uganda clash

The foreign-based players invited for Ghana's opening 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uganda on Friday will arriving tonight.

Head coach Avram Grant's 23-man squad has only goalkeeper Richard Ofori as the home-based player.

Those who were involved in action on Saturday are expected to jet in on Sunday from their destinations ahead of Monday's first training.

Captain Asamoah Gyan was the first to land on Friday after signing off at club level with a brace for Al Ahli in their win over Al Shabab.

The squad will train for two days in the capital before flying to Tamale, venue for the match.

Black Stars squad:

Goalkeepers: Razak Braimah (Cordoba, Spain), Adam Kwarasey (Rosenborg, Norway) Richard Ofori (Wa All Stars)

Defenders: Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City, England), Jeffery Schlupp (Leicester City, England), Baba Rahman (Schalke, Germany), John Boye (Sivasspor, Turkey), Jonathan Mensah (Anzhi, Russia), Edwin Gyimah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa)

Midfielders: Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu (Udinese, Italy), Afriyie Acquah (Torino, Italy), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain) Enock Adu Kofi (Malmo, Sweden) Samuel Tetteh (Leifering, Austria), Mubarak Wakaso (Panathinaikos, Greece), Frank Acheampong (Anderlecht, Belgium), Christian Atsu (Chelsea, England), Gilbert Koomson (Songdal, Norway)

Forwards: Asamoah Gyan (Al Ahli, UAE), Jordan Ayew (Aston Villa, England), Abdul Majeed Waris (Lorient, France), David Accam (Chicago Fire, USA)

Observation: Inusah Musah of Hearts of Oak and Emmanuel Ocran of Wa All Stars - (The two players have been invited to train with the Black Stars to be closely observed by the coach.)

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com