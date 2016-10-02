Today In History: Christian Atsu named in FIFA Ballon D'or list

On 2nd October, 2015, international Christian was included in the 2015 Fifa's Ballon D'Or shortlist.

The FIFA shortlist didn't only contains the names of usual suspects such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo but also includes nods for the bench-bound Bournemouth winger Atsu.

Atsu is assumingly included in the Ballon D'Or shortlist for his international form, as there's really not much to crow about at club level.

The Ghana international was yet to feature in the Premier League game for his club side Bournemouth that season , but was superb for Ghana as he was named the best player of the 2015 African Cup of Nations.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have the largest contingent of the 59 players, which is completely unsurprising, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo again favourites to walk away with the shining golden ball in January.

Atsu joins Black Stars teammate Andre Ayew on the list.

