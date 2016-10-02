FEATURE: Calling for Kwesi Nyantakyi to step down as GFA Boss is a lame argument

Following Kwesi Nyantakyi's triumph at the FIFA Council election, many have called for his resignation as the GFA Boss citing hyper-responsibility as the reason but such an argument is just like telling a man to divorce his wife because she has given birth to many children. Let's not forget that the more responsilities you face in life, the responsible you become.

Yes Kwesi Nyantakyi is the President of the Ghana FA, WAFU Zone B, CAF Executive Committee member and now a FIFA Council member which calls for massive celebration and not a demonstration of envy and hatred from the same old faces we have know over the years.

Why is it that a particular group of people; be it journalists, radio commentators, football administrators and serial callers, are the same people who keep misinforming the public and throwing tantrums everywhere. Kwesi Nyantakyi has been voted a FIFA Council member and rational beings who think into the future hail him. Congrats Kwesi.

Now to the main issue.

I find it very worrying and disappointing when some journalists who ought to know and inform the public turn around to dance the same tune with them. Who informs who here?

Why are they saying that the Kwesi Nyantakyi should vacate his GFA seat because he has been elected onto the FIFA Council?

Such lame suggestion is as ridiculous as asking a President of an African country to step down as President of his country because he has been elected as Chairman of the AU.

I think all journalists who joined the chorus to call for his resignation as the FA Boss must bow their heads down in shame and render a public apology to their readers, listeners and viewers for misinforming them that Kwesi holds multiple positions and can't be an effective on the local scene anymore.

I guess they had forgotten that there are many of the FIFA Council members who hold more positions in bigger jurisdictions than our affable and president.

For those who think that it is unheard of for Ghana's FA President to be both a member of CAF Executive Committee as well as a member of the FIFA Council and should therefore step down as FA head, please take a quick look at the designations of the following 19 members of the FIFA Council:

1. ANGEL MARIA VILLAR LIONA

*1st Vice President of UEFA

* Spanish FA President

2. DAVID CHUNG

*President of Oceania Football Confederation

*President of Papua New Guinea Football Association

3. SHEIKH SALMAN

*President Asian Football Confederation

*Member Bahrain Football Association

4. DAVID GILL

*Member UEFA executive committee

*Vice Chairman, English FA

*Member, Manchester United board

5. ALEJANDRO DOMINGUEZ

*President of CONMEBOL

*Vice President of FIFa

6. VICTOR MONTAGLIANI

* President of CONCACAF

*President of Canada Soccer Association

7. ALEKSANDER CEFERIN

*President of UEFA

*President of Slovenia Football Association

8. SENES ERZIK

* Vice President of UEFA

* Honorary President of Turkish Football Association

9. HANY ABO RIDA

*)President of Egypt Football Association

*Member CAF executive committee

10. VITALY MUTKO

* Minister of Sports, Russia

* President of Russia Football Union

11. SUNIL GULATI

*President of US Soccer Federation

*Vice President of FIFA

* Senior lecturer in economics, Columbia University

12. CONSTANT OMARI

*CAF executive committee member

*President DR Congo Football Association

13. PRINCE ABDULLAH

*President Malaysia FA

14. SHEIKH AHMAD AL-FAHAD

*President of Olympic Council of Asia

*President of Kuwait Football Association

*Member International Olympic Committee

15. KOZO TASHIMA

*Member of Asia Football Confederation Executive Committee

*President of Japan Football Association

16. SONIA BIEN-AIME

*Member of CONCACAF Executive Council

*President Turks and Caicos Island Footbal Association

17. PEDRO CHALUJA

*Member CONCACAF executive council

*President of Panama Football Association

18. LUIS HERNANDEZ

*Member of CONCACAF Council

*President Cuba Football Association

19. WILMAR VALDEZ

*President of CONMEBOL

*President of Uruguay Football Association

Guess you have enjoyed reading the list.

Now that you are informed, inform someone else.

Ignorance must give way to knowledge through information dissemination.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

