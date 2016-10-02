Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 2 October 2016 09:10 CET

Promising Ghanaian defender Jan Gyamerah scores delirious finish for Bochum in German Bundesliga II

German-born Ghanaian defender Jan Gyamerah climbed off the bench to score for VfL Bochum as they bagged a 4-2 away triumph over Erzgebirge Aue in the German second-tier league on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Berlin-born was introduced in the 55th minute with the game tied 2-2.

But the enterprising defender came along with power and strength as he scored in the 70th minute to put his side into the lead.

Gyamerah darted quickly through the middle to latch onto the end of a Skarlatidis pass before beating the hosts keeper with a fabulously-taken left-footed volley.

The strike gingered Bochum to march on to victory as they ended their miserable away form in the Bundesliga II this season.

Gyamerah, born to Ghanaian parents in Germany, started his youth career at Bochum and has developed through the ranks.

By El Akyereko
Follow the writer on Twitter: @AkyerekOfficial

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

