Sports News | 2 October 2016 09:10 CET

French-born Grejohn Kyei climbs off the bench to strike for Stade Reims in France

Could-be Ghanaian attacker Grejohn Kyei climbed off the bench to seal the win for Stade Reims as they hammered Auxerre 3-0 in the French Ligue 2 on Friday.

Kyei was introduced on 73 minutes and he left a lasting memory in the minds of the Reims fans with his brilliant finish.

The 21-year-old picked a pass from the middle and went on a delirious solo run, escaping a forest of legs in the opposition area with great skill and artistry before burying his effort beyond the visitors keeper.

The young attacker has now netted four times in all competitions since August. His goals include a fabulous finish against Real Madrid in an international friendly.

By El Akyereko
