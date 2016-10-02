Ex-Man City starlet Godsway Donyoh perpetuates scoring form in Denmark

Former Manchester City starlet Godsway Donyoh scored his second goal in two games for NordsjÃ¦lland in the Danish top-flight league on Friday evening.

The 21-year-old fired his side into a 6th minute lead at the MASCOT PARK before 2,300 fans but the home side equalised and took the lead before 20-year-old Marcus Ingvartsen scored 8 minutes from time to secure a point for the Wild Tigers.

Donyoh's impressive form has seen him score twice for Nordsjaelland in his last two games for the side he joined from Swedish side Falkenberg IF.

The former Right to Dream Academy graduate has now scored three times in eight appearances for Nordsjaelland this season.

While he was in action, his Ghanaian compatriots Ernest Asante and Divine Naah also started the game for the visitors while former Ghana U20 and New Edubiase United captain Ibrahim Moro played the entire 90 minutes for the home side.

By El Akyereko

