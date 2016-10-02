Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 2 October 2016 08:25 CET

Ex-Man City starlet Godsway Donyoh perpetuates scoring form in Denmark

Former Manchester City starlet Godsway Donyoh scored his second goal in two games for NordsjÃ¦lland in the Danish top-flight league on Friday evening.

The 21-year-old fired his side into a 6th minute lead at the MASCOT PARK before 2,300 fans but the home side equalised and took the lead before 20-year-old Marcus Ingvartsen scored 8 minutes from time to secure a point for the Wild Tigers.

Donyoh's impressive form has seen him score twice for Nordsjaelland in his last two games for the side he joined from Swedish side Falkenberg IF.

The former Right to Dream Academy graduate has now scored three times in eight appearances for Nordsjaelland this season.

While he was in action, his Ghanaian compatriots Ernest Asante and Divine Naah also started the game for the visitors while former Ghana U20 and New Edubiase United captain Ibrahim Moro played the entire 90 minutes for the home side.

By El Akyereko
Follow the writer on Twitter: @AkyerekOfficial

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

LET US MAKE POLITICS A CLEAN GAME RATHER THAN A DIRTY ONE. WE NEED PEACE IN THIS COMING ELECTIONS
By: SULLAIMARN JUMAH
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img