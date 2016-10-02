Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
2 October 2016

Harrison Afful scores sensational stunner as Columbus Crew maul David Accam's Chicago Fire in MLS

Ghana international defender Harrison Afful scored with a rocket of a strike for Columbus Crew as they mocked David Accam's Chicago Fire 3-0 in the American Major League Soccer on Saturday night.

The Black Stars lateral defender fired home a missile in the 8th minute at the Mapfre Stadium before 20,000 home fans at Ohio.

The 30-year-old, who was unmarked, picked a loose pass in the middle, expressed himself with commanding flow before unleashing a missile from 30 yards and his effort sailed unstoppably into the visitors net.

Afful's strike on Saturday means he has now scored twice in 28 league games for Crew this season. His first goal of the season came in Crew's 1-1 draw with Toronto FC in July.

Ghana coach Avram Grant would be thrilled with the form of the former Asante Kotoko defender as the Black Stars prepare for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uganda.

Attacker David Accam who has also been named in the Ghana squad for the qualifier against Uganda lasted 75 minutes for Fire but Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Johan Kappelhof lasted the entire period of the game for the losers.

By El Akyereko
Follow the writer on Twitter: @AkyerekOfficial

