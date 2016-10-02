Ghanaian starlet Joshua Yaro suffers nasty injury while in action for Philadelphia Union in MLS

Ghanaian starlet Joshua Yaro is recovering after suffering a nasty injury while in action for Philadelphia Union in the American Major League Soccer on Saturday night.

The 21-year-old was stretched off the pitch on the 31st minute mark after colliding into opposition forward Collin and goalkeeper Blake.

Yaro appeared on Twitter a couple of hours after the game to assure the Union fans he is recovering from the injury.

Thank you all for the texts, tweets and messages...I'm slowly recovering and doing well at the moment.

— Joshua Yaro (@Josh_Yaro_5) October 2, 2016

The Kumasi-born attempted a clearance to protect his side's 1-0 lead at the Red Bull Arena but the results ended his night unceremoniously.

Union manager Jim Curtin was forced to make instant alteration to his side after the injury to the Ghanaian as his side went ahead to surrender their lead and lose 3-2 to the home side.

American-born Ghanaian Charles Sapong played the entire game for the Union.

By El Akyereko

Follow the writer on Twitter: @AkyerekOfficial

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com