Rafa Benitez hails "good professional and hard working" Christian Atsu

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez expects more than goals from Christian Atsu whose spectacular strike sealed victory at Rotherham on Saturday in a 1-0 success.

Atsu curled home a wonderful strike to register his first goal for the Magpies.

The winger also contributed plenty of defensive work to go with his superb strike.

Atsu is on loan from Chelsea and he is determined to impress after recent downturns at Everton and AFC Bournemouth.

Benitez says the Ghana international will bring more to the table than just goals.

"We did a lot of research to bring him here. My information from Spain was really good and positive," he said.

"I also spoke to people at Chelsea and they said he was a nice lad.

"From what I have seen he is a good professional and he works hard."

Atsu has been named in Ghana's squad for their opening 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uganda on 07 October at the Tamale Stadium.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com