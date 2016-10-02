Newcastle United fans rave about 'new Ben Arfa' Christian Atsu's classy goal on Twitter

Newcastle United fans took to Twitter to lap up Christian Atsu spectacular goal in their 1-0 win at Rotheham on Saturday in the Championship.

Manager Rafa Benitez feels vindicated after handing the Ghana international his first league start.

Atsu received the ball from Jonjo Shelvey on the left wing, bamboozled Darnell Fisher with his trickery before curling a beautiful left-footed effort beyond the reach of goalkeeper Lee Camp.

Simon McPhee proclaimed: "Atsu looks absolutely class, what a finish! #nufc,' while, Chris Johnson agreed saying: "What a beauty by Atsu. No saving that. #NUFC."

Tyne Dweller labeled it: "One of the best goals I've seen for a long time," while Dylan Elliswill dubbed the diminutive winger the "new Ben Arfa".

"Goal for Atsu. Glad to see him making an impact, about time he got more opportunities #nufc," wrote Ross Lindsay who was glad to see Atsu grabbing his chance.

See how Magpies fans have reacted on social media:

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com