Gilbert Koomson, Inusah Musah called up as Avram Grant names squad for Uganda clash

Ghana coach Avram Grant has named 23 players for Friday's 2018 World Cup qualifier against Uganda in Tamale with Norway-based midfielder Gilbert Koomson handed his first Black Stars call-up in the squad.

Midfielder Enoch Adu Kofi, who plays in Sweden, returns to the national team for the first time since December 2014

Captain Asamoah Gyan will lead the team after missing last two games against Rwanda and Russia.

Coach Grant invited Hearts of Oak defender Inusah Musah and Emmanuel Ocran of Wa All Stars to join the team to be closely observed. The duo has only been called up to be observed as their status is non-residential.

Players are expected to arrive before team’s training in Accra on Monday and Tuesday before flying out to Tamale as they prepare to face the Cranes.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Razak Braimah (Cordoba, Spain), Adam Kwarasey (Rosenborg, Norway) Richard Ofori (Wa All Stars)

Defenders: Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City, England), Jeffery Schlupp (Leicester City, England), Baba Rahman (Schalke, Germany), John Boye (Sivasspor, Turkey), Jonathan Mensah (Anzhi, Russia), Edwin Gyimah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa)

Midfielders: Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu (Udinese, Italy), Afriyie Acquah (Torino, Italy), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain) Enock Adu Kofi (Malmo, Sweden) Samuel Tetteh (Leifering, Austria), Mubarak Wakaso (Panathinaikos, Greece), Frank Acheampong (Anderlecht, Belgium), Christian Atsu (Chelsea, England), Gilbert Koomson (Songdal, Norway)

Forwards: Asamoah Gyan (Al Ahli, UAE), Jordan Ayew (Aston Villa, England), Abdul Majeed Waris (Lorient, France), David Accam (Chicago Fire, USA)

Observation: Inusah Musah of Hearts of Oak and Emmanuel Ocran of Wa All Stars - (The two players have been invited to train with the Black Stars to be closely observed by the coach.)

Meanwhile the Black Stars squad will travel to face the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in an international friendly in Durban on Tuesday October 11 after the World Cup qualifier with Uganda.