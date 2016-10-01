Hearts of Oak defender Inusah Musah gets maiden Black Stars call-up

Hearts of Oak militant centre back Inusah Musah has earned a deserved Black Stars call-up for next week's 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uganda in Tamale.

He will also be considered for the friendly international against South Africa on 11 October in Durban.

But Musah will be joining training on a non-residential basis and will be observed by coach Avram Grant.

A Ghana FA statement read: 'Coach Grant invited Hearts of Oak defender Inusah Musah and Emmanuel Ocran of Wa All Stars to join the team to be closely observed. The duo has only been called up to be observed as their status is non-residential.'

Musah returned to full fitness in the second half of the season, was arguably the club's best player of the season.

He won five man-of-the-match awards in the league as the Phobians finished third.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com