Sports News | 1 October 2016 23:25 CET

Ghana FA confirms Gilbert Koomson's debut Black Stars call-up

The Ghana Football Association has confirmed Gilbert Koomson's first Black Stars call-up for two assignments this month.

The Norway-based midfielder who plays for Sogndal is the only debutant in the 23-man squad.

The 22-year-old has scored three goals in 24 league appearances this season.

Koomson has previously played for Thai sides BEC Tero Sasana and Samut Songkhhram.

