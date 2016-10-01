Ghana FA confirms Gilbert Koomson's debut Black Stars call-up

The Ghana Football Association has confirmed Gilbert Koomson's first Black Stars call-up for two assignments this month.

The Norway-based midfielder who plays for Sogndal is the only debutant in the 23-man squad.

The 22-year-old has scored three goals in 24 league appearances this season.

Koomson has previously played for Thai sides BEC Tero Sasana and Samut Songkhhram.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com