FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifier: Lorient star Majeed Waris returns to Black Stars squad for Uganda clash

Lorient star Abdul Majeed Waris has returned to the Black Stars for Friday's opening 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uganda after a recent absence.

Waris, 25, missed the team's final 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Rwanda in Accra last month played last month.

But the swift attacker for the French Ligue 1 side has been handed a return into the team by former Chelsea boss Avram Grant.

Ghana will take on the Cranes of Uganda on 07 October in Tamale and a friendly with the Bafana Bafana of South Africa four days later.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com