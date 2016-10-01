Neglected Adu Kofi finally earns Black Stars call up for Uganda clash

Malmo FF midfielder Enock Adu Kofi has been handed a call up into the Black Stars by head coach Avram Grant after being neglected for so many years.

Adu Kofi, 26, has been one of the most consistent Ghanaian players in Europe playing in the European Champions League for two consistent years.

Many had argued that he deserved a call up into the colourful the Black Stars but has been overlooked by the head coach of the side.

But the former Chelsea boss has been compelled to invite the Malmo FF midfielder following a late injury suffered by Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah.

The team has been hit by numerous injury worries as deputy captain Andre Ayew as well as Phil Ofosu-Ayeh who were all expected to be in the squad were ruled out.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com