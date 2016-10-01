Avram Grant names Black Stars squad for South Africa friendly

Ghana Black Stars head coach Avram Grant has named a 23-man squad for the friendly match with the Bafana Bafana of South Africa on October 11.

The former Chelsea Boss handed a debut call up to Hearts of Oak defender Inusah Musah while Enock Adu Kofi was also handed a call up.

The Ghana FA website reports that Inusah Musah and Wa All Stars winger Emmanuel Ocran will be with the team for observational purposes.

Below is the squad:

Goalkeepers: Razak Braimah (Cordoba, Spain), Adam Kwarasey (Rosenborg, Norway) Richard Ofori (Wa All Stars)

Defenders: Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City, England), Jeffery Schlupp (Leicester City, England), Baba Rahman (Schalke, Germany), John Boye (Sivasspor, Turkey), Jonathan Mensah (Anzhi, Russia), Edwin Gyimah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa)

Midfielders: Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu (Udinese, Italy), Afriyie Acquah (Torino, Italy), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain) Enock Adu Kofi (Malmo, Sweden) Samuel Tetteh (Leifering, Austria), Mubarak Wakaso (Panathinaikos, Greece), Frank Acheampong (Anderlecht, Belgium), Christian Atsu (Chelsea, England), Gilbert Koomson (Songdal, Norway)

Forwards: Asamoah Gyan (Al Ahli, UAE), Jordan Ayew (Aston Villa, England), Abdul Majeed Waris (Lorient, France), David Accam (Chicago Fire, USA)

Observation: Inusah Musah of Hearts of Oak and Emmanuel Ocran of Wa All Stars - (The two players have been invited to train with the Black Stars to be closely observed by the coach.)

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

