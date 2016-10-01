Black Starlets book 2017 U-17 AFCON ticket

The national U-17 male team made the country proud on Saturday by booking their ticket to the 2017 African Youth Championship.

Black Starlets recorded an impressive goalless draw against Ivory Coast in Abidjan to sail through to the competition to be staged in Madagascar.

The first leg 3-1 win at the Cape Coast stadium proved crucial as Paa Kwesi Fabian’s men qualified 3-1 on aggregate.

Heading into the game, there were serious doubts about the team’s chances of qualifying following their narrow escape in the previous tie against Burkina Faso. The team nearly lost the tie to Burkina despite a 5-1 win in the first leg in Ghana as they lost 4-1 in the second.

CAF disqualified Ghana from competing in 2015 edition after the country was found guilty of fielding an over aged player in their last qualifier against Cameroon.

