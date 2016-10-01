Sports News | 1 October 2016 21:10 CET
Ghanaian midfielder Raman Chibsah scores to hand victory to Benevento in Italian Serie B
Ghanaian midfielder Raman Chibsah scored the only goal of the game for Benevento as they nicked a 1-0 win over Novara in the Italian Serie B on Saturday.
The former Sassuolo man won the game for his side on the 44th minute after he darted into the area and finished off a move.
He played the full 90 minutes of the game for Benevento while Inter Milan loanee Bright Gyamfi was unused by the winners.
