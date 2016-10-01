Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 1 October 2016 21:10 CET

Ghanaian midfielder Raman Chibsah scores to hand victory to Benevento in Italian Serie B

Ghanaian midfielder Raman Chibsah scored the only goal of the game for Benevento as they nicked a 1-0 win over Novara in the Italian Serie B on Saturday.

The former Sassuolo man won the game for his side on the 44th minute after he darted into the area and finished off a move.

He played the full 90 minutes of the game for Benevento while Inter Milan loanee Bright Gyamfi was unused by the winners.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

If you don't say here I am, nobody will say there you are.
By: DOUGLAS YEBOAH
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img