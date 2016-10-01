Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
1 October 2016

Ebenezer Assifuah grabs DOUBLE for FC Sion in comprehensive league win in Switzerland

Ghana striker Ebenezer Assifuah underlined his scoring prowess by climbing off the bench to score a late double for FC Sion in their 5-2 battering of FC Vaduz in the Swiss Super League on Saturday.

The 23-year-old was introduced with just 18 minutes of normal time remaining but he defied the clock to grace the game with a brace.

Assifuah was introduced as replacement for Carlitos and itched his name on the score-sheet with a clinical finish in the 81st minute before he added the second 7 minutes later.

Before Saturday, the former Liberty Professionals and Ghana U20 striker had travelled the season without a goal in the league but he rose to the occasion and scored a brace.

