Ghanaian midfielder Adu Kofi on target for Malmo FF in Swedish top-flight win

Ghanaian midfielder Enock Adu Kofi raced Malmo FF into an early-minute lead as they posted a 4-2 win over BK Hacken in the Swedish Allsvenskan on Saturday.

The 26-year-old midfield dynamo hit a powerful volley in the 13th minute to steer the former league champions into an early at the Bravida Arena.

Adu lasted the entire duration of the game for Malmo who emerged winners over a ten-man Hacken side who featured Ghanaian pair of Baba Mensah and Mohammed Abubakari.

Attacker Nasiru Mohammed was not included in the Hacken squad for the game.

The goal is Adu's first in 14 appearances this season for Malmo.

