FIFA U17 Women's World Cup: Black Maidens crushed 5-0 by Japan in Group opener

Ghana made a disastrous start to their FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup campaign after suffering a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of defending champions Japan on Saturday.

Riko Ueki fired the Young Nadeshiko into an early lead on seven minutes.

Jun Endo then scored two quickfire goals to spring Japan into a 3-0 lead and five minutes later, Saori Takarada got on the scoresheet.

Remina Chiba made it five late on.



For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com