Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Johnathan Opoku Agyemang scored for VVV-Venlo in their 3-0 away win over Achilles '29 in the Dutch second-tier league on Friday.

The 26-year-old scored the third goal for his side in the 78th minute at the Sportpark De Heikant.

The strike is his first goal of the season for Venlo.

