Prem Update: Chelsea Win, Payet Saves Hammers

Chelsea produced a vastly-improved second half performance as they put recent problems behind them with a 2-0 win at Hull City .

The Blues were grateful to goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who made a fine save from a deflected Robert Snodgrass free kick, as they struggled to get going before the break and failed to muster an effort on target.

But it was a different story in the second half as Chelsea started strongly. They should have led when N’Golo Kante played in Diego Costa, whose effort deflected off Jake Livermore and hit the post, with Kante blazing the rebound over the bar.

They broke through after 61 minutes when Costa played the ball to Willian on the edge of the area and he curled a sumptuous shot high into the net, and the advantage was doubled six minutes later as striker Costa produced an outstanding finish of his own.

In the day’s early game, Liverpool went second in the Premier League table after coming from a goal down to secure a 2-1 victory at struggling Swansea.

The Merseysiders were transformed after a poor first half had seen them 1-0 down at the break. But a goal from Roberto Firmino and a late James Milner penalty turned things around as Jurgen Klopp’s side continued their fine run of form.

West Ham were grateful for a moment of magic from Dimitri Payet as they secured a point in a 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough at the London Stadium.

The sense of crisis surrounding West Ham’s start to the season deepened after 51 minutes when Cristhian Stuani headed home from a corner despite Noble’s efforts to clear off the line.

But Payet embarked on a mazy run, cutting in from the left and dancing past several defenders before burying his finish for a dazzling Hammers leveller before Michail Antonio blazed an effort high over the bar as the home side hunted for a late winner.

Watford and Bournemouth shared four goals in a high-quality 2-2 draw at Vicarage Road.

Bournemouth took the lead on the half-hour when Callum Wilson steered a Junior Stanislas cross goalwards and the ball squirmed under Hornets goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes.

The home side were level moments into the second half as Deeney slammed home a cross from Nordin Amrabat, but the visitors led again when Josh King’s heavily-deflected effort flew in.

Again they were unable to hold the lead, with Isaac Success scoring his first Watford goal when he headed in a Jose Holebas cross — but Bournemouth twice came close to winning it when Jack Wilshere somehow hit the post from close range before Stanislas curled a free-kick against the bar with time running out.

Sunderland substitute Patrick van Aanholt secured a valuable point for struggling Sunderland when his goal seven minutes from time earned a 1-1 draw at home to West Bromwich Albion .

Sunderland started brightly and wasted a great chance to take the lead when Jermain Defoe, clean through and 12 yards out after Duncan Watmore’s pass, fired wide early on.

It looked as though they would be made to pay when Nacer Chadli made the breakthrough for the Baggies soon afterwards when he steered home a cool finish from 15 yards out.

But Van Aanholt came to the rescue for David Moyes’s side when Duncan Watmore played a fine pass to him inside the area and he fired home a bobbling finish.

