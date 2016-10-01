U17 AFCON QUALIFIER: Ghana draw 0-0 to qualify for Madagascar



Ghana's U17 side the Black Starlets have qualified for the 2017 Africa Championship in Madagascar following a 0-0 draw with the Young Elephants of Cote d'Ivoire on Saturday.

Ghana sailed through after winning the first leg by 3-1 a fortnight ago at the Cape Coast Stadium in Ghana.

This means Ghana has qualified for the 2017 U17 Afcon with a 3-1 aggregate scoreline.

The Black Starlets failed to qualify for the competition in 2015 after Ghana was disqualified for using an over aged player.

Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin's boys started their campaign after a 5-4 aggregate scoreline over the Young Stallions of Burkina Faso following their 5-1 first leg win in Ghana.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com