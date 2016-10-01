Christian Atsu scores wonderful solo golazo to fire Newcastle United to slender win in the Championship

Ghana international Christian Atsu ensured Newcastle United managed a narrow 1-0 win over Rotherham United by scoring the solitary of the game for the Toons on Saturday afternoon.

The Chelsea loanee negotiated for space on the left side of attack after receiving a pass from Jonjo Shelvey before sending home a beautiful curler in the 41st minute to win the game for the promotion-chasing side.

Atsu was replaced in the 67th minute as he managed to score his first goal for Newcastle United, therefore his first ever league goal in England since moving the English league from FC Porto.

Toons manager Rafa Benitez handed the 24-year-old his debut start for Newcastle and he justified his quality by steering them into a narrow win.

His scoring form comes good for Ghana coach Avram Grant who is preparing his name his squad to face Uganda in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

