Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 1 October 2016 18:55 CET

Christian Atsu scores wonderful solo golazo to fire Newcastle United to slender win in the Championship

Ghana international Christian Atsu ensured Newcastle United managed a narrow 1-0 win over Rotherham United by scoring the solitary of the game for the Toons on Saturday afternoon.

The Chelsea loanee negotiated for space on the left side of attack after receiving a pass from Jonjo Shelvey before sending home a beautiful curler in the 41st minute to win the game for the promotion-chasing side.

Atsu was replaced in the 67th minute as he managed to score his first goal for Newcastle United, therefore his first ever league goal in England since moving the English league from FC Porto.

Toons manager Rafa Benitez handed the 24-year-old his debut start for Newcastle and he justified his quality by steering them into a narrow win.

His scoring form comes good for Ghana coach Avram Grant who is preparing his name his squad to face Uganda in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

"The greatest end in life is not knowledge but action on what is known"
By: by: BALOGUN FRANCA
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img