FIFA Executive Council: show

Newly elected FIFA Council member, Kwesi Nyantakyi has expressed immense gratitude to the football fraternity and Ghanaians in general for their support and prayers towards his election onto the FIFA Council.

The GFA President was elected onto the FIFA Council on Thursday by the General Assembly of CAF in Cairo, Egypt, and he returned home to a rousing welcome on Friday.

Speaking at a reception held in his honour by executives and staff of GFA, Nyantakyi said he was humbled by the reception accorded him, as well as the show of support he has received from Ghanaians.

"I thank the people of Ghana for the support they have showed me. I have received a lot of support from so many people from all walks of life; some of them I don't even know."

"I feel humbled by the wonderful reception accorded me since I arrived from Cairo.

It shows the love my folks and countrymen have for one of their own in times like this and I really appreciate this great show of support," Nyantakyi said.

The GFA President underlined the unique role football plays as a unifying force, saying his election bid brought Ghanaians together to offer him their support.

"Football commands wide following, it is so huge and it has so many effects on our lives. It brings us together as a people."

"The support for me cut across political, social and religious. The country came together to offer me their support and prayers and I am so grateful to all."

Nyantakyi described his victory as one not for only himself, but the entire country.

"My election is not only for Kwesi Nyantakyi, it is an election for Ghana. It is an honour, which brings Ghana to light."

The FIFA Council member assured his audience, which included the President of the Sierra Leone Football Association Isha Johansen, that he will justify the huge confidence the entire African continent has placed in him so that he will be re-elected for a full term of office in March 2017.

Nyantakyi also thanked executives and staff of GFA for their continuous support, as well as the media.

Culled from Ghanafa.org



For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh